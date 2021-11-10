More than €70m spent on delayed Metrolink project since 2018

The state has spent more than €70 million on the Metrolink rail project in the past three years, new figures show, despite a new strategy showing it may not be completed for at least 10 years.

Records seen by the Business Post show the light-rail project, which a government minister has called “absolutely crucial”, has cost €70.3 million between March 2018 and October 2021.

The figures come the day after a draft document from...