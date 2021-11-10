Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

More than €70m spent on delayed Metrolink project since 2018

Records show the light-rail project has cost €70.3 million between March 2018 and October 2021

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th November, 2021
More than €70m spent on delayed Metrolink project since 2018
The NTA said it hopes to submit a railway order application for the development to Irish Rail by the second quarter of 2022

The state has spent more than €70 million on the Metrolink rail project in the past three years, new figures show, despite a new strategy showing it may not be completed for at least 10 years.

Records seen by the Business Post show the light-rail project, which a government minister has called “absolutely crucial”, has cost €70.3 million between March 2018 and October 2021.

The figures come the day after a draft document from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Although the M50 is the only road currently preparing for variable speed limits as part of the new traffic management provisions, the new bill provides for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to introduce similar measure on other motorway or national roads. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Motorists could face variable speed limits under new laws

Transport Daniel Murray
Charlie Gleeson of Zipp scooters: ‘We are planning to roll out 6,000 to 10,000 scooters across the country.’ Picture Fergal Phillips

E-scooter firms vie for contracts as new law hits the tarmac

Transport Rosanna Cooney
Michael McGrath: ‘Our commitment to delivering critical roads projects such as the N/M20 which will link Cork and Limerick, will allow these cities to form a strong economic counterbalance to the greater Dublin area’.

McGrath: N/M20 road project ‘critical’ for Cork and Limerick to challenge Dublin dominance

Transport Michael Brennan
Some €360 million a year has been budgeted in the NDP to support the delivery of 1,000km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure by 2025. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

‘Staff shortages and planning delays could put brakes on cycling infrastructure targets in NDP’

Transport Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1