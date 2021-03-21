Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Metrolink project back on track with business case move

Department of Transport to carry out detailed review of long-delayed project after business case was submitted

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st March, 2021
Metrolink project back on track with business case move
It is anticipated the metro will be able to carry 20,000 passengers an hour in each direction, with the journey between Dublin Airport and the city centre taking 20 minutes

The long-awaited Metrolink project in Dublin has taken a step forward after a preliminary business case was submitted to the Department of Transport in recent weeks.

The preliminary business case for the project, which has suffered a number of delays, was approved by the board of the National Transport Authority late last month allowing it to be sent to the department for its examination.

Its officials are set to spend the coming months carrying out...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan is proposing to judge all new transport projects on four priorities of equal importance

Transport funding rules to push switch from cars

Transport Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
Lessons can only be given to essential workers who have a test date

Driving instructors to accuse RSA of lack of ‘kindness and solidarity’

Transport Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
A motorist can face a fixed charge penalty of €120 and three penalty points if they dangerously overtake a cyclist. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Fears cyclists will be reluctant to report dangerous driving

Transport Rosanna Cooney 2 weeks ago
Some residents are opposed to a six-month trial of a new cycle lane at Strand Road, Sandymount, while cycling groups are in favour. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Disability group expressed concerns to council about Sandymount cycle lane

Transport Michael Brennan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1