McGrath: N/M20 road project ‘critical’ for Cork and Limerick to challenge Dublin dominance

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, has said that the N/M20 project is “critical” to allow Cork and Limerick to tackle the dominance of Dublin.

The road project was at the centre of controversy in the National Development Plan (NDP) launched last week because Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, declined to give a guarantee that the project will be built.

But McGrath said the NDP was designed to tackle the...