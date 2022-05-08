Luna plans cameras on one million e-scooters and e-bikes by 2025

Luna, the micromobility-focused start-up, is forecasting that its camera vision technology will be included on one million e-scooters and e-bikes by 2025. The Dublin-headquartered company also expects revenues to have hit around €100 million by this point.

The prediction comes as Luna, which has developed technology to encourage better behaviour by both riders and operators of shared micromobility schemes, is beginning the manufacturing of units that can be incorporated into vehicles.

The technology relies on high-end...