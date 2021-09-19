John Walsh: Going electric comes with potential pitfalls as well as benefits

There has been a surge in the sale of electric cars over the first eight months of this year. According to the latest figures, there were 7,057 all-electric cars registered from January to August 2021, up from 2,954 last year and the entire all-electric fleet now represents 7.3 per cent of the overall new car market.

The sales of electric cars are obviously coming from a very low base, and the government’s target of one million of these vehicles...