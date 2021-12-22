Subscribe Today
Irish Rail staff vote for industrial action over safety concerns

Union stresses staff are keen to minimise disruption to passengers but highlights ‘extreme frustration’ over ongoing issues on trains

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd December, 2021
Irish Rail staff vote for industrial action over safety concerns
Some 77% of members of the National Bus and Rail Union voted to take action amid concern at antisocial behaviour on trains. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Rail staff have voted to take industrial action in protest at what they have called the unsafe working conditions on many trains.

In a ballot yesterday, 77 per cent of workers represented by the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) voted in favour of taking direct action on the issue, which has been the subject of political controversy in recent months amid claims of widespread problems on trains.

The union will now hold a meeting in...

