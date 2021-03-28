Iarnród Éireann plans to scrap 100-plus ageing freight wagons
Some of the carriages have been in use since the late 1960s and are currently stored at various railway yards
Iarnród Éireann is to scrap more than 100 freight wagons that are too old to refurbish, ahead of its new rail freight strategy.
Some of the carriages have been in use since the late 1960s and have been in storage in various railway yards around the country.
It comes as the company is working on a new rail freight strategy which is aimed at getting more companies to transport goods by rail rather...
