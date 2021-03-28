Subscribe Today
Transport

Iarnród Éireann plans to scrap 100-plus ageing freight wagons

Some of the carriages have been in use since the late 1960s and are currently stored at various railway yards

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th March, 2021
Iarnród Éireann plans to scrap 100-plus ageing freight wagons
Barry Kenny, Iarnród Éireann spokesman, confirmed that the board of the company approved the disposal of 111 redundant freight wagons last month

Iarnród Éireann is to scrap more than 100 freight wagons that are too old to refurbish, ahead of its new rail freight strategy.

Some of the carriages have been in use since the late 1960s and have been in storage in various railway yards around the country.

It comes as the company is working on a new rail freight strategy which is aimed at getting more companies to transport goods by rail rather...

