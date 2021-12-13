Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Half-price travel for people aged 19-23 to cost €33 million annually

It was originally anticipated the scheme would cost €25 million per year

Cónal Thomas
13th December, 2021
Half-price travel for people aged 19-23 to cost €33 million annually
The measure, announced as part of Budget 2022, will see the introduction of a new Young Adult Travel Card

Providing half-price travel for people aged 19-23 is to cost at least €33 million per year, according to the National Transport Authority [NTA].

The measure, announced as part of Budget 2022, will see the introduction of a new Young Adult Travel Card. The scheme is due to start in mid-2022 and will see approximately 270,000 people benefit from a 50 per cent discount.

It was originally anticipated the scheme would cost €25 million per year, however the NTA...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taxi drivers dealing with drop-off in business due to the public health restrictions, as more people cut back their socialising or work from home. Picture: Rollingnews

Taxi drivers demand promised fare hike to offset record fuel costs

Transport Michael Brennan
The majority of biofuels in Ireland are currently produced from used cooking-oil sourced in Asia and waste animal fat by-products from the Irish food industry. Picture: Getty

Biofuel usage must increase to 35% of fuel mix to hit climate targets in transport

Transport Lorcan Allen
More than €312 million in funding for walking and cycling was announced this year alone and is to be delivered via the NTA. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

NTA moves to fill 90 active transport roles by year’s end

Transport Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The ‘Five Cities Demand Management’ study focused on reducing car journeys in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford

Government advised to hike city centre parking charges by 300%

Transport Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1