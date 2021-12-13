Half-price travel for people aged 19-23 to cost €33 million annually
It was originally anticipated the scheme would cost €25 million per year
Providing half-price travel for people aged 19-23 is to cost at least €33 million per year, according to the National Transport Authority [NTA].
The measure, announced as part of Budget 2022, will see the introduction of a new Young Adult Travel Card. The scheme is due to start in mid-2022 and will see approximately 270,000 people benefit from a 50 per cent discount.
It was originally anticipated the scheme would cost €25 million per year, however the NTA...
