Gridlock between Department of Housing and Dublin City Council over roads funding
Council repeatedly sought a meeting with the Department to discuss funding problems with its roads network. It failed to get one
A dispute between the government and Dublin City Council over road funding has escalated after the Department of Housing refused to attend a meeting about the local authority’s funding problem when it comes to paying for the upkeep of the network.
New correspondence shows that Kathy Quinn, the council’s head of finance, urged department officials to attend a meeting about the maintenance of Dublin roads, after warning the government that the authority was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Luna plans cameras on one million e-scooters and e-bikes by 2025
Dublin-headquartered firm also expects revenue to hit €100 million within three years as it rolls out its cutting-edge safety surveillance tech
Apartment blocks to be included under EV charger grant
Scheme helps cover cost of installation of electric vehicle charger up to €600
State’s road infrastructure body has paid law firm €13m to chase M50 toll debts
Kerry legal firm has been paid millions a year to chase motorists who haven’t paid their tolls
Trucking company backed by Bono and the Edge valued at $3.8bn
The U2 frontman and guitarist were early backers of Seattle-based Convoy which has raised an additional $260 million