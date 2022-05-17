Subscribe Today
Gridlock between Department of Housing and Dublin City Council over roads funding

Council repeatedly sought a meeting with the Department to discuss funding problems with its roads network. It failed to get one

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th May, 2022
Last year, Dublin City Council warned the government that with the current level of funding, it would only be able to resurface each road once every century. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A dispute between the government and Dublin City Council over road funding has escalated after the Department of Housing refused to attend a meeting about the local authority’s funding problem when it comes to paying for the upkeep of the network.

New correspondence shows that Kathy Quinn, the council’s head of finance, urged department officials to attend a meeting about the maintenance of Dublin roads, after warning the government that the authority was...

