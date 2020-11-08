Government looks to take the safe route back to international air travel

Padraig Ó Céidigh’s phone rang midway through last week.

On the line was an acquaintance who explained that he and his wife needed a winter break and were planning to take off to the Algarve for a couple of days at Christmas. They wondered if Ó Céidigh, the founder of Aer Lingus Regional and former senator, had any thoughts on their plan.

“I didn't say go or don't go,”...