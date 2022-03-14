Government considers 30km/h speed limit for all villages, towns and cities
Working group examines measure which aims to help reduce deaths and injuries while encouraging walking and cycling
Drivers could be faced with a new 30km/h speed limit in all towns, villages and cities, under plans being examined by a new government working group.
This would bring Irish urban areas in line with other European cities such as Brussels, Paris, Oslo and Helsinki.
Those cities have adopted the 30 km/h speed limit to reduce deaths and injuries among cyclists and pedestrians, and to encourage more walking and cycling.
