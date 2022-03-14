Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Government considers 30km/h speed limit for all villages, towns and cities

Working group examines measure which aims to help reduce deaths and injuries while encouraging walking and cycling

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2022
Government considers 30km/h speed limit for all villages, towns and cities
Limiting speed: 30kmh could be new speed limit in all towns and villages. This would bring Irish urban areas in line with other European cities such as Brussels, Paris, Oslo and Helsinki

Drivers could be faced with a new 30km/h speed limit in all towns, villages and cities, under plans being examined by a new government working group.

This would bring Irish urban areas in line with other European cities such as Brussels, Paris, Oslo and Helsinki.

Those cities have adopted the 30 km/h speed limit to reduce deaths and injuries among cyclists and pedestrians, and to encourage more walking and cycling.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Council officials are to discuss the proposals with councillors at a meeting on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Permanent Capel Street pedestrianisation moves ahead

Transport Cónal Thomas
Clamping charges for motorists are set to rise more than 50 per cent next month from €80 to €125

Ryan gives green light to hike clamping fines to €125

Transport Michael Brennan
JP McMahon characterised the opposition as “short-sighted” and views the Salthill cycle path as a positive measure.

Top chef calls for better cycling infrastructure in Galway amid Salthill row

Transport Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The NTA expects the state to approve a preliminary business plan for Metrolink in the coming months.

Metrolink planning application to be lodged this year

Transport Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1