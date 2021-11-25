Subscribe Today
Government advised to hike city centre parking charges by 300%

‘Most impactful’ way to reduce traffic in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford is a steep rise in the cost of parking, study published by the Department of Transport says

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th November, 2021
The ‘Five Cities Demand Management’ study focused on reducing car journeys in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford

The government has been advised to hike parking charges by up to 300 per cent to deter motorists from driving into city centres.

The Business Post reported this month about how motorists in cities are facing the prospect of new road tolls, reduced speed limits, electric car-only zones, parking fee increases and reduced road space as part of the government’s plan to cut car emissions....

