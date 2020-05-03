Ferry chief Rothwell’s pay rises above €3m

The pay of Eamonn Rothwell, the boss of ferry operator Irish Continental Group (ICG), surged by one-third last year as the company’s profits rebounded after a difficult 2018.
The long-serving chief executive was paid just over €3 million in 2019, according to the company’s annual report. Most of his pay was made up of bonuses and share options, which lifted his compensation package well above the €2.1 million he earned in 2018.
Rothwell’s basic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team