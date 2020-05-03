Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ferry chief Rothwell’s pay rises above €3m

The head of ferry operator Irish Continental Group saw his basic pay soar to €556,000 in 2019

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
3rd May, 2020
Eamonn Rothwell, ICG’s long-serving chief executive

The pay of Eamonn Rothwell, the boss of ferry operator Irish Continental Group (ICG), surged by one-third last year as the company’s profits rebounded after a difficult 2018.

The long-serving chief executive was paid just over €3 million in 2019, according to the company’s annual report. Most of his pay was made up of bonuses and share options, which lifted his compensation package well above the €2.1 million he earned in 2018.

Rothwell’s basic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Traders threaten legal action over Liffey cycle lane

The Dublin City Centre Traders Alliance has said it will take the City Council to court to prevent the creation of a temporary cycle route along the quays

Michael Brennan | 2 weeks ago

Multi-storey car parks need sprinklers, warns fire brigade

Modern cars are much more flammable and building regulations need to be changed to reflect that, says Dublin Fire Brigade in submission to An Bord Pleanála

Barry J Whyte | 4 weeks ago

Cleared for lockdown: how the world’s airlines are battling to survive

Airlines worldwide are being hit hard by restrictions to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While Ryanair is one airline with pockets deep enough to ride the emergency out, the question is who else will be left standing?

Barry J Whyte | 1 month ago