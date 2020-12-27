Fears of more post-Brexit logjams for Irish truckers at British ports
Freight and haulage interests urge government to stress the importance of protecting the supply chain from Ireland to Europe
Irish exports could be caught up in further logjams at British ports after Brexit, due to unilateral actions by the French government, industry groups fear.
There were chaotic scenes at Dover last week after France imposed a travel ban on entry from Britain due to the new strain of Covid-19, leaving about 250 Irish lorries stranded while en route to the continent.
France lifted the ban on Wednesday, but said truckers would need to provide a...
