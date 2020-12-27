Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Fears of more post-Brexit logjams for Irish truckers at British ports

Freight and haulage interests urge government to stress the importance of protecting the supply chain from Ireland to Europe

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
27th December, 2020
Fears of more post-Brexit logjams for Irish truckers at British ports
Around 250 Irish lorries were among those stranded at Dover last week. Picture: Getty

Irish exports could be caught up in further logjams at British ports after Brexit, due to unilateral actions by the French government, industry groups fear.

There were chaotic scenes at Dover last week after France imposed a travel ban on entry from Britain due to the new strain of Covid-19, leaving about 250 Irish lorries stranded while en route to the continent.

France lifted the ban on Wednesday, but said truckers would need to provide a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, believes that reopening rail lines ‘will transform our regional cities’

Plans revealed for new and upgraded rail lines in Cork, Limerick and Waterford

Transport Michael Brennan 1 hour ago
Bus Éireann Expressway and Airlink airport routes, will result in it needing a further bailout.

CIE to seek further support to weather lockdown slump

Transport Ian Guider 1 week ago
Des McKeon, commercial director of Bombardier

Bombardier to bid for Dart and Dublin metro projects

Transport Daniel Murray 3 weeks ago
Citymapper, the fast-growing urban transport app, is to launch in Dublin this week

Citymapper urban transport app set for Dublin launch

Transport Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1