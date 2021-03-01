Subscribe Today
Fears cyclists will be reluctant to report dangerous driving

Call for online portal where dangerous driving incidents can be uploaded after one cycling campaigner’s own footage was used to fine him

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
1st March, 2021
A motorist can face a fixed charge penalty of €120 and three penalty points if they dangerously overtake a cyclist. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There are concerns among cycling campaigners that there will be a chilling effect on reports of dangerous drivers to the Gardaí, because of a recent incident in Cork where a cyclist’s own footage was used to fine him for dangerous cycling.

The cyclist in question often tweets videos from his @righttobikeit account of his daily commute in county Cork and regularly submits video footage of potential infractions by motor vehicles to the...

