€76m spent on BusConnects as Covid delays redesign of city’s transport network

The state has spent more than €76 million on Dublin’s BusConnects programme since 2018, figures show, despite delays to its implementation due to the pandemic.

A briefing document provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) shows that the project, which will overhaul Dublin’s public transport system over the coming years, has cost €76.7 million before the cost of new buses is factored in.

The project got underway over the summer with new...