Transport

€76m spent on BusConnects as Covid delays redesign of city’s transport network

Public Accounts Committee told new network plans had to be redrawn because of public opinion on the strategy

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th November, 2021
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, at the launch of the first BusConnects routes in July. Picture: Maxwell Photography

The state has spent more than €76 million on Dublin’s BusConnects programme since 2018, figures show, despite delays to its implementation due to the pandemic.

A briefing document provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) shows that the project, which will overhaul Dublin’s public transport system over the coming years, has cost €76.7 million before the cost of new buses is factored in.

The project got underway over the summer with new...

