Elaine Byrne: Taking shortcuts is not the way to win support for a cycling culture

The Sandymount cycle lane controversy suggests we should be more ambitious and look to cities such as Amsterdam to see how it won hearts and minds for a new vision of ‘living streets’

Elaine Byrne
8th August, 2021
Amsterdam was in thrall to the car in the 1960s, but now the Dutch city is the cycling capital of the world. Picture: Getty

Recently, Dublin City Council’s decision to install a cycle path on Strand Road in Sandymount was halted when the High Court upheld a legal challenge against the project.

In the opening paragraphs of his judgment, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said the court was “not concerned with policy matters, such as the appropriateness or otherwise of the aims and objectives of the transport policy of the city council”. Instead, the purpose of the judgment...

