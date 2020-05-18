Eight key takeaways from Ryanair’s full-year results

Ryanair has announced its full-year results for the 12 months ending March 2020. Here are eight key takeaways.

1. Ryanair put in a strong performance

Ryanair delivered a strong operational and financial performance in the 12 months to the end of March despite the grounding of its fleet for the last two weeks of the period. The low-fares airline increased revenue by 10 per cent to €8.49 billion and reported net profit of €1.02 billion after...