Tuesday May 19, 2020
Eight key takeaways from Ryanair’s full-year results

Despite air travel being all but grounded for the last two months, Michael O’Leary finds some reasons to be cheerful

18th May, 2020
Michael O‘Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, says he hasn’t ‘a bull’s notion‘ what profit and loss will look like for 2020

Ryanair has announced its full-year results for the 12 months ending March 2020. Here are eight key takeaways.

1. Ryanair put in a strong performance

Ryanair delivered a strong operational and financial performance in the 12 months to the end of March despite the grounding of its fleet for the last two weeks of the period. The low-fares airline increased revenue by 10 per cent to €8.49 billion and reported net profit of €1.02 billion after...

