Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Dublin City Council rebuffed by government over road upkeep costs

The council warned last year it would only be able to resurface each road in the capital once every century

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th January, 2022
Dublin City Council rebuffed by government over road upkeep costs
The correspondence will be discussed by councillors tomorrow at a meeting of Dublin’s finance strategic policy committee. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government rebuffed a request by Dublin City Council for additional state funding to help maintain its roads, despite a warning from the local authority that it was struggling to afford the upkeep of the network.

Correspondence between the Department of Transport and Kathy Quinn, the council’s head of finance, shows disagreement between the bodies over who should fund the conservation of the capital’s road network.

Quinn last year warned the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Reducing parking availability could help move towards a better system of urban planning, according to an advisory body to the Taoiseach

State should remove parking spaces to ‘actively discourage’ car ownership

Transport Donal MacNamee
Search and rescue: independent TDs say the proposed new contract rules out the Irish Air Corps playing a role. Picture: Irish Coast Guard

TDs seek to block new search and rescue contract

Transport Michael Brennan
The majority of operators are currently seeing absence levels of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent as result of the Omicron wave. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Up to 10% of public transport staff absent due to Omicron wave

Transport Cónal Thomas
Dublin Bikes scheme’s membership was hovering at around 66,000 before the pandemic in 2019, but it is down to an estimated 35,000 this year – a 46 per cent drop

Tens of thousands cancel city bike services during pandemic

Transport Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1