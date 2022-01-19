Dublin City Council rebuffed by government over road upkeep costs
The council warned last year it would only be able to resurface each road in the capital once every century
The government rebuffed a request by Dublin City Council for additional state funding to help maintain its roads, despite a warning from the local authority that it was struggling to afford the upkeep of the network.
Correspondence between the Department of Transport and Kathy Quinn, the council’s head of finance, shows disagreement between the bodies over who should fund the conservation of the capital’s road network.
Quinn last year warned the...
