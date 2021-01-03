Dublin Bus weighs up e-scooter and minivan services

Dublin Bus is considering new ways to diversify its business through e-scooter and demand-responsive transport offerings, after its revenues took a significant hit in 2020.

The company would usually take in roughly €260 million in revenue, but it has forecast a total turnover of €110 million for last year. During the height of the pandemic-related restrictions between March and May, turnover at Dublin Bus was down 90 per cent, with monthly passenger numbers down from 10 million to 500,000.

...