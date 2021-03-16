Subscribe Today
Driving instructors to accuse RSA of lack of ‘kindness and solidarity’

Instructors will call for a relaxing of rules around who can take lessons during pandemic

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th March, 2021
Lessons can only be given to essential workers who have a test date

Driving instructors are struggling to keep their businesses going during the pandemic, as strict rules around who can take lessons is keeping them off the roads, the Oireachtas transport committee will be told this week.

Unite Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) branch, which will appear in front of the committee on Thursday, will accuse the Road Safety Authority (RSA) of a lack of “kindness and solidarity” towards driving instructors – who still have to wait outside...

