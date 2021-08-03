Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Developers must install electric car charging points in new apartment complexes

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure will have to be installed in apartment complexes with more than 10 spaces

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd August, 2021
Developers must install electric car charging points in new apartment complexes
The government has estimated that it will cost developers around €100 per apartment to install the required electric car charging ducting when they are building apartment blocks with 100 car parking spaces. Picture: Getty

Developers will be legally obliged to install electric car charging points in new apartment complexes at a cost of around €100 per apartment.

It is part of the government’s plan to boost the number of electric cars on the road to one million by the end of this decade.

Electric car charging infrastructure will have to be installed in apartment complexes with more than 10 spaces.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, launches the report in the Phoenix Park. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Phoenix Park gates to remain open to traffic after public consultation

Transport Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Jinél Fourie, head of central public policy at Tier Mobility at DCU, at the announcement of a collaboration between e-scooter provider Tier Mobility, Irish scooter tech firm Luna and Smart DCU. An e-scooter pilot is also being conducted on the campus grounds. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Scooter firms hopeful of creating 150 jobs with rental venture

Transport Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Dublin Bus is aiming to establish its first fully electric route by 2024, as part of wider plans to operate a full zero-emission fleet by 2050. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Bus to install 400 charging units as plan to electrify fleet gathers speed

Transport Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
The Road Safety Authority said that people “waiting patiently” for a test were being bypassed by others who declared their work or needs essential.

RSA: priority driver test system for frontline workers has ‘lost all meaning’

Transport Ken Foxe 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1