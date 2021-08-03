Developers must install electric car charging points in new apartment complexes
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure will have to be installed in apartment complexes with more than 10 spaces
Developers will be legally obliged to install electric car charging points in new apartment complexes at a cost of around €100 per apartment.
It is part of the government’s plan to boost the number of electric cars on the road to one million by the end of this decade.
Electric car charging infrastructure will have to be installed in apartment complexes with more than 10 spaces.
