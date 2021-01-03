Dealer wants incentives to push van firms to convert fleets to electric

Sales of electric-powered vans surged two-fold in 2020, but more incentives are needed to push firms to convert their fleets to electric, a leading dealer has said.

Figures produced by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) showed that 724 electric vehicles (EVs) in the light commercial category were sold in 2020, compared with 327 the previous year.

The government has set a target of having 950,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Mark Barrett, general manager...