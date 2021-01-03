Subscribe Today
Transport

Dealer wants incentives to push van firms to convert fleets to electric

Mark Barrett of Harris Automotive expects 6 per cent of light commercial vehicles in Ireland to be electric in 2021

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
3rd January, 2021
Mark Barrett, general manager at Harris Automotive Distributors, said the gains made in the light commercial category were several years ahead of schedule

Sales of electric-powered vans surged two-fold in 2020, but more incentives are needed to push firms to convert their fleets to electric, a leading dealer has said.

Figures produced by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) showed that 724 electric vehicles (EVs) in the light commercial category were sold in 2020, compared with 327 the previous year.

The government has set a target of having 950,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Mark Barrett, general manager...

