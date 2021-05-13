Subscribe Today
Dart expansion plans criticised for failing to commit to extra stops

Politicians and activists say developing more stations should be a commitment of the new Dart + South West project

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th May, 2021
Brid Smith, a People Before Profit TD in Dublin South Central, said stops should be developed on Clover Hill Road in Ballyfermot, Kylemore Road and Inchicore. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Transport authorities risk losing the goodwill of people living in urban Dublin areas by not including the development of new stations in multimillion-euro plans to extend the Dart to the Kildare border, politicians and activists have warned.

The Dart + South West project, which aims to expand and electrify the Dart service, opened for public consultation yesterday after publishing plans to quadruple the line’s passenger capacity and “revolutionise” Dublin’s public transport....

