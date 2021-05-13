Dart expansion plans criticised for failing to commit to extra stops
Politicians and activists say developing more stations should be a commitment of the new Dart + South West project
Transport authorities risk losing the goodwill of people living in urban Dublin areas by not including the development of new stations in multimillion-euro plans to extend the Dart to the Kildare border, politicians and activists have warned.
The Dart + South West project, which aims to expand and electrify the Dart service, opened for public consultation yesterday after publishing plans to quadruple the line’s passenger capacity and “revolutionise” Dublin’s public transport....
