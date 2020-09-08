Covid-19 stalls driving tests for most learners until 2021

Applicants for the driving test could be forced to wait more than four months before they can sit one, new figures obtained by the Business Post show.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said the 54 driver test centres around Ireland were not yet running at full capacity after the Covid-19 lockdown, and it could not confirm when they will return to doing so.

Up-to-date figures reveal that 8,778 people currently have a confirmed date...