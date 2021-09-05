Council to use numberplate recognition amid concern over trucks taking toll-free detour
Up to 600 trucks a day are passing through the heritage town of Abbeyleix, most likely to avoid paying tolls on the M8
A county council is going to use numberplate recognition technology to track trucks travelling through a heritage town amid concerns that the majority of them are doing so to avoid motorway tolls.
Up to 600 trucks a day are coming off the M7/M8 motorway at the Portlaoise junction for a 38km detour when travelling between Dublin and Cork.
They pass through the heritage town of Abbeyleix in Laois and then Durrow and Culohill before rejoining...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New laws on self-driving cars to allow testing on Irish roads
New rules and safety protocols will provide the foundation for the eventual rollout of autonomous vehicles on roads network
Elaine Byrne: Taking shortcuts is not the way to win support for a cycling culture
The Sandymount cycle lane controversy suggests we should be more ambitious and look to cities such as Amsterdam to see how it won hearts and minds for a new vision of ‘living streets’
Developers must install electric car charging points in new apartment complexes
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure will have to be installed in apartment complexes with more than 10 spaces
Phoenix Park gates to remain open to traffic after public consultation
Minister Patrick O’Donovan announced that the Dublin park’s side gates, many of which had been closed to cars last year to allow more space for walkers and cyclists, will now stay open