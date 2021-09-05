Council to use numberplate recognition amid concern over trucks taking toll-free detour

A county council is going to use numberplate recognition technology to track trucks travelling through a heritage town amid concerns that the majority of them are doing so to avoid motorway tolls.

Up to 600 trucks a day are coming off the M7/M8 motorway at the Portlaoise junction for a 38km detour when travelling between Dublin and Cork.

They pass through the heritage town of Abbeyleix in Laois and then Durrow and Culohill before rejoining...