Transport

Council to use numberplate recognition amid concern over trucks taking toll-free detour

Up to 600 trucks a day are passing through the heritage town of Abbeyleix, most likely to avoid paying tolls on the M8

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
5th September, 2021
Andy Ring said trucks were passing through Abbeyleix day and night to avoid the toll. Picture: Dylan Vaughan.

A county council is going to use numberplate recognition technology to track trucks travelling through a heritage town amid concerns that the majority of them are doing so to avoid motorway tolls.

Up to 600 trucks a day are coming off the M7/M8 motorway at the Portlaoise junction for a 38km detour when travelling between Dublin and Cork.

They pass through the heritage town of Abbeyleix in Laois and then Durrow and Culohill before rejoining...

