Citymapper urban transport app set for Dublin launch

The app will incorporate the Dart and Luas networks as well as all bus operators

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
6th December, 2020
Citymapper urban transport app set for Dublin launch
Citymapper, the fast-growing urban transport app, is to launch in Dublin this week

Citymapper, the fast-growing urban transport app, is to launch in Dublin this week.

The app, which launched first in London and is active in 68 regions across the world, helps users navigate cities through its mapping software and by integrating public transport networks and other services such as bike sharing schemes.

In London, it allows travellers to buy an integrated pass that can be used across all public transport networks, as well as taxis and bikes,...

