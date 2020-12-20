Subscribe Today
CIE to seek further support to weather lockdown slump

Rescue package of €205 million this year won’t be enough to counter drop in passenger numbers on top of earlier deficits

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
20th December, 2020
Bus Éireann Expressway and Airlink airport routes, will result in it needing a further bailout.

CIE, the state-owned transport company, will require additional taxpayer support in 2021 after requiring a €205 million rescue package this year to make up for falling transport numbers.

The company lost €26 million in 2019, down from €41 million in 2018, but losses in 2020 and 2021 at its commercial arms, which include Bus Éireann Expressway and Airlink airport routes, will result in it needing a further bailout.

The company’s pension fund deficit swelled by €230 million to €770...

