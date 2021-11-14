Subscribe Today
Car users face new tolls, parking fee hikes and reduced road space

The new proposals from Eamon Ryan’s Department of Transport are aimed at reducing car journeys by 10 per cent by 2030 by shifting more people onto public transport

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th November, 2021
Officials are looking at “reallocating road space from the private car to prioritise walking, cycling and public transport” and setting up “low emission zones” in cities which could only be used by electric vehicles Picture: Getty

Motorists in cities are facing the prospect of new road tolls, reduced speed limits, electric car-only zones, parking fee increases and reduced road space as part of the government’s plan to cut car emissions.

The new proposals from Eamon Ryan’s Department of Transport are aimed at reducing car journeys by 10 per cent by 2030 by shifting more people onto public transport.

They are focused on the five cities – Dublin, Cork, Galway,...

