Car users face new tolls, parking fee hikes and reduced road space
The new proposals from Eamon Ryan’s Department of Transport are aimed at reducing car journeys by 10 per cent by 2030 by shifting more people onto public transport
Motorists in cities are facing the prospect of new road tolls, reduced speed limits, electric car-only zones, parking fee increases and reduced road space as part of the government’s plan to cut car emissions.
They are focused on the five cities – Dublin, Cork, Galway,...
