Bus Éireann to pilot electric bus fleet scheme in Athlone town

Transport semi-state firm commits to making at least half of its fleet electric by 2030 as it aims to halve its carbon emissions by then too

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
23rd May, 2021
Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann chief executive: ‘more silent journeys, lower emissions’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Athlone’s bus fleet is to become fully electric from the beginning of next year, as Bus Éireann uses the town to pilot the wider rollout of electric buses, according to the company’s chief executive.

Stephen Kent was speaking to the Business Post following the publication of Driving Change, Bus Éireann’s ten-year sustainability strategy. The company has committed to halving its own carbon emissions by 2030 and ensuring that at least...

