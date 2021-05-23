Bus Éireann to pilot electric bus fleet scheme in Athlone town
Transport semi-state firm commits to making at least half of its fleet electric by 2030 as it aims to halve its carbon emissions by then too
Athlone’s bus fleet is to become fully electric from the beginning of next year, as Bus Éireann uses the town to pilot the wider rollout of electric buses, according to the company’s chief executive.
Stephen Kent was speaking to the Business Post following the publication of Driving Change, Bus Éireann’s ten-year sustainability strategy. The company has committed to halving its own carbon emissions by 2030 and ensuring that at least...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dart expansion plans criticised for failing to commit to extra stops
Politicians and activists say developing more stations should be a commitment of the new Dart + South West project
Duncan Smith: It’s time to get serious about the idea of free public transport
Ensuring decent and reliable public transport is key to reducing carbon emissions, and free fares is one way to encourage people to use it
Call for car parking spaces in Dublin to be given over for use of e-scooters
Dutch firm Dott will make a submission to the Dáil this week to outline its proposals
Dublin to Belfast hourly train service possible by 2024, says operator in North
Irish Rail and Translink hope to purchase nine new trains so the Enterprise service can increase frequency and add earlier departures