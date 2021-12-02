Subscribe Today
Biofuel usage must increase to 35% of fuel mix to hit climate targets in transport

Biofuels now account for just 5% of all the total fuel used by road transport vehicles in Ireland

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
2nd December, 2021
Biofuel usage must increase to 35% of fuel mix to hit climate targets in transport
The majority of biofuels in Ireland are currently produced from used cooking-oil sourced in Asia and waste animal fat by-products from the Irish food industry. Picture: Getty

The amount of renewable biofuels used by road vehicles in Ireland will need to increase to at least 35 per cent of the total fuel mix if the transport sector is to hit its 2030 climate targets, a new report has found.

Biofuels currently account for just 5 per cent of all the total fuel used by road transport vehicles in Ireland, with the majority of biofuels currently produced from used cooking-oil sourced in Asia and waste...

