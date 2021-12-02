Biofuel usage must increase to 35% of fuel mix to hit climate targets in transport

The amount of renewable biofuels used by road vehicles in Ireland will need to increase to at least 35 per cent of the total fuel mix if the transport sector is to hit its 2030 climate targets, a new report has found.

Biofuels currently account for just 5 per cent of all the total fuel used by road transport vehicles in Ireland, with the majority of biofuels currently produced from used cooking-oil sourced in Asia and waste...