Apartment blocks to be included under EV charger grant

Scheme helps cover cost of installation of electric vehicle charger up to €600

Cónal Thomas

 @conalthomas
7th May, 2022
Apartment blocks to be included under EV charger grant
The government has set a target of 945,000 electric vehicles in Ireland by 2030. Picture: Getty

Grants to purchase electric vehicle chargers are to be expanded to include multi-unit developments over the coming weeks, Eamon Ryan, the minister for the environment, has confirmed.

The scheme allowing for the installation of home EV charging points has been in operation since 2018, but does not currently apply to residential developments which include shared parking.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, Ryan confirmed the final legal checks are being completed...

