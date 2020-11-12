Analysis: Why go-ahead for south Kerry greenway could set precedent

A 32-kilometre greenway in south Kerry has been granted planning by An Bord Pleanála, along with the compulsory purchase of a number of landholdings along the route.

This is the first time a greenway route of this scale will be built using compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) to acquire land.

The South Kerry Greenway on the scenic former Great Southern Railway route was given €3.5 million in state funding in 2014, with the aim...