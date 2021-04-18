Subscribe Today
Almost half of Irish heavy goods vehicles now ten years old

A Department of Transport consultation warns road hauliers are facing new emission taxes from the European Commission

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th April, 2021
The government has not said if it will support the EC truck emissions plan

Almost half of Ireland’s fleet of heavy goods vehicles are more than ten years old and road hauliers now face the prospect of new EU emission taxes, a new government consultation has warned.

The European Commission is working on plans to include emissions from trucks for the first time in its emission trading system. The move could mean road hauliers have to pay for carbon allowances for emissions above a certain level as...

