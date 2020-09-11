Almost 1,000 complained after failing driving tests last year

A candidate who said they failed their test for driving 80kph instead of 100kph during a hailstorm was among almost 1,000 people who complained after taking the exam last year.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) documents released to the Business Post under Freedom of Information laws show that 986 people wrote to the authority after failing their tests in 2019.

Some 221,038 driving tests were conducted by the RSA, which manages the National Driver Licence Service,...