Airlines want massive rebates from government for lost income

Airlines have asked the government for rebates potentially worth hundreds of millions of euro to boost the sector following months of little or no air traffic due to the Covid-19 public health crisis.

The state-appointed Aviation Recovery Taskforce submitted its final report to Eamon Ryan, the Transport Minister, and Hildegarde Naughton, the Minister for State with responsibility for international and road transport and logistics, on Friday.

The 15-strong membership, made up largely of airport, airline...