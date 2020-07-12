Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Airlines want massive rebates from government for lost income

Aviation Recovery Taskforce calls on the government to grant rebates potentially worth hundreds of millions of euro on airport and air navigation charges at Dublin Airport

12th July, 2020
The government should provide a rebate directly to the airlines of all Dublin Airport charges and air navigation charges as paid by the airlines

Airlines have asked the government for rebates potentially worth hundreds of millions of euro to boost the sector following months of little or no air traffic due to the Covid-19 public health crisis.

The state-appointed Aviation Recovery Taskforce submitted its final report to Eamon Ryan, the Transport Minister, and Hildegarde Naughton, the Minister for State with responsibility for international and road transport and logistics, on Friday.

The 15-strong membership, made up largely of airport, airline...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Green-list’ visitors will not be tested for Covid-19

Travel restrictions to be eased from July 20, but a ‘very cautious’ approach will be adopted, says Varadkar

Peter O'Dwyer | 8 hours ago

Ryanair wants aviation regulator to cut passenger charges again

DAA says levies are already competitive and any new reduction would go to airlines, not customers

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Bleeperbike launches bike scheme for businesses

Firms would sign contract for exclusive use of fleet of bikes or electric bikes, under new corporate offering

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago