Sunday November 29, 2020
Airlines call for lifting of post-travel quarantine rules

Ryanair expects 14-day restrictions to ease as vaccinations come on stream, while Aer Lingus calls for rapid testing at Irish airports

29th November, 2020
Passengers arriving from red regions, which account for the majority of the EU at present, are required to restrict their movements for 14 days

Ireland’s two leading airlines have called for requirements for passengers to restrict their movements on arrival into the country to be dropped in the coming months, and for random Covid-19 testing at Irish airports to be introduced.

Under the EU’s traffic-light system, passengers coming from orange countries do not have to restrict their movements for 14 days if they have a negative PCR Covid-19 test three days prior to arrival in this country....

