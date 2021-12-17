Subscribe Today
Agreement reached with farmers’ groups over land for greenways

A national network is now a step closer as a ‘voluntary code’ to acquire land is announced

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
17th December, 2021
There are plans being developed for 26 new greenways across the country

A voluntary agreement has been reached with farmers’ groups to secure the land needed for a new nationwide network of greenways.

There are plans being developed for 26 new greenways to link up cities, towns and villages around the country.

But despite the broad public and political support for greenways, land has been the biggest problem. Many of the proposed new greenways need to cross farmers’ land and until now, there had been no national...

