Theatres will be forced to find creative ways to reopen

The last time I attended a live theatre event was March 7, when I travelled to Galway to see a production of Sruth na Teanga by Branar Téater do Pháistí. The bilingual promenade show was performed in a reconfigured airport terminal on the outskirts of the city, in which small groups of audience members followed actors through a labyrinthine series of corridors into rooms that shrank and reopened for our pleasure.

...