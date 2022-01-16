Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Theatre: Resilience is the watchword for an innovative festival

The annually-staged First Fortnight, which dwells on mental health issues through the prism of the arts, has Peter Gowen’s impressive one-man show The Chronicles of Oggle as its centrepiece

Sara Keating
16th January, 2022
Theatre: Resilience is the watchword for an innovative festival
Peter Gowen in The Chronicles of Oggle: raising mental health issues through theatrical fiction

The Chronicles of Oggle

By Peter Gowen, directed by Donal Gallagher

Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin; finishes today

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Domhnall Gleeson as psychiatric patient John and Clare Barrett in Enda Walsh’s play Medicine, by Landmark Productions. Picture: Jessica Shurte

Theatre: A year of agony and ecstasy for Irish stage

Theatre Sara Keating
Aidan Gillen as Frank Hardy in Brian Friel’s Faith Healer on the Abbey stage, directed by Joe Dowling. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Theatre: Intimate Friel conjures the magic and absurdity of performance

Theatre Sara Keating
Karl Broderick: ‘The traditional fairytale has to be the backbone of the pantomime.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Interview: Karl Broderick, pantomime writer and producer

Theatre Sara Keating
The Book of Mormon, which runs at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre until December 4. Picture: Paul Coltas/Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Theatre: A good Book at its most wildly gleeful and riotously profane

Theatre Sara Keating

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1