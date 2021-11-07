Theatre: High comedy on the mean streets of Tallafornia
Emmett Kirwan’s new play links the social crisis unfolding in the suburb in the 1990s with the fortunes of a local video rental store
Straight to Video
Civic Theatre, Tallaght
Touring to Project Arts Centre, November 9-December 11
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Radio and theatre: Seasonal thrills with spooky RTÉ podcasts
RTÉ Radio enters the Halloween spirit with scary stories for children, as well as some vintage Dracula coverage and a short story that’s definitely not for the faint-hearted
Theatre: McMahon, Carr and O’Halloran serve up a trio of vivid dramas
Works by three of Irish theatre’s leading lights were the star attractions at the recent Dublin Theatre Festival
Theatre: A daringly experimental treat for theatrical thrillseekers
ANU’s The Book of Names won’t be for everyone, but its mix of unpredictability and impressionism is a memorable one for audiences
Theatre: A nuanced look at toxic masculinity and consent
Caitríona Daly’s new play forces us to confront our own prejudices and the charged language that surrounds the issue of sexual assault