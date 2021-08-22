Subscribe Today
Theatre: Glass Mask serves up a fresh new venue for Covid-19 era

A hospitality offering alongside live shows finds a clever way to bring theatre back within public health guidelines

Sara Keating
22nd August, 2021
Theatre: Glass Mask serves up a fresh new venue for Covid-19 era
Rex Ryan in One Hour From Ron Montana.

At this stage in Ireland’s “recovery” from Covid-19, most theatre venues around the country remain closed, as public health guidelines make it financially unfeasible to welcome live audiences at a social distance. It takes a certain amount of chutzpah, then, to launch a new performing arts venue in the current climate, but that is what Glass Mask Theatre has done, with its new venture at the Bestseller Café on Dawson Street....

