Theatre: A nuanced look at toxic masculinity and consent
Caitríona Daly’s new play forces us to confront our own prejudices and the charged language that surrounds the issue of sexual assault
Duck Duck Goose
Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire
Finishes today, then touring
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin Theatre Festival: Let the shows begin
There are 29 new original works in this year’s Dublin Theatre Festival programme, and they are likely to benefit from having had an extra 12 months to be honed and improved
Phillip McMahon interview: ‘I feel more fragile talking about this play than any other I have done’
The Dublin-based playwright and director’s latest work, Once Before I Go, is a deeply personal analysis of the Aids crisis in Ireland
Theatre: Walsh’s Medicine packs a punch with a maelstrom of mania and menace
Enda Walsh returns to live theatre with a powerful portrayal of a broken life that resonates with Irish scandals such as the Mother and Baby homes
Theatre: Searing story of Traveller woman’s struggle marks historic first at the Abbey
Walls and Windows by Rosaleen McDonagh is the first portrayal of a Traveller in Irish theatre not as a comic foil or as the Other, but as an ordinary person