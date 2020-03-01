Subscriber offer: Win tickets to The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Monday March 2, 2020
1st March, 2020
Cillian Ó Gairbhí, Alex Murphy, Paul Mescal, Desmond Eastwood, Don Wycherley, Cillian Lenaghan in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Picture: Patrick Redmond

The Business Post has four pairs of tickets for Martin McDonagh’s Troubles satire The Lieutenant of Inishmore at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on Wednesday March 4.

Email [email protected] to be in with a chance. Entries close at 5pm on Monday March 2.

