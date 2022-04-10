Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Sara Keating on Theatre: The Examination – powerful and provocative theatre that forces viewers to face their prejudices

This is theatre at its best, challenging and encouraging the audience to think differently about crime, justice and the individuals caught in the system

Sara Keating
10th April, 2022
Sara Keating on Theatre: The Examination – powerful and provocative theatre that forces viewers to face their prejudices
Willie White in The Examination. Picture: Luca Truffarelli

The Examination; Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray; On Tour

“What do you see when you look at this face?” Gary Keegan asks us at the beginning of The Examination, a provocative interrogation of class prejudice and the prison system from the always interesting company Brokentalkers.

Dressed in a smart suit and shiny shoes, Keegan addresses us with confidence, using the language of authority to expound upon the “born...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Harry Butler and Rachel Feeney in Changing the Sheets at Bewley’s Cafe Theatre

Sara Keating on theatre: A millennials’ casual romp has plenty of hidden depths

Theatre Sara Keating
The Abbey Theatre: over its 118-year history, a variety of questions about the role of a national theatre have arisen

Sara Keating on theatre: How Ireland’s National Theatre is embracing the idea of an all-island cultural identity

Theatre Sara Keating
The Lonesome West: feels like paint-by-numbers pantomime. Picture: Ste Murray

Sara Keating on theatre: McDonagh’s The Lonesome West is starting to show its age

Theatre Sara Keating
CS Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, a firm favourite with kids for eight decades, is being staged at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next week. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Learning their lions: How a children’s classic confounded Covid to come to Dublin

Theatre Sara Keating

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1