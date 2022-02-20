Sara Keating on theatre: Starry cast of Gate Theatre’s Endgame doesn’t distract from enduring power of Beckett’s classic
Danya Taymor’s production of Endgame at the Gate Theatre features well-known names such as Frankie Boyle, Robert Sheehan and Gina Moxley
"Nothing is funnier than unhappiness,” the decrepit Nell (Gina Moxley) philosophises at the beginning of Endgame, Samuel Beckett’s 1957 play, which balances itself on a tightrope between hell and humour. The setting is vaguely post-apocalyptic, a bunker at the end of times. The world outside is “zero”, “grey”.
Inside, it is just as bleak. Nell and her husband Nagg (Seán McGinley) are confined to ashbins. Hamm (Frankie Boyle) is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘I feel more at home standing on the stage than I do in real life’ – actor Zara Devlin bounces back
The talented young Tyrone actor’s dream opening on Broadway was slammed shut in 2020 as Covid-19 struck. But now she’s about to make a splash at the Gaiety in a new production of Martin McDonagh’s play The Lonesome West
Radio and theatre: Fifty years on, the events of Bloody Sunday still resonate
An Abbey Theatre reading of Richard Norton-Taylor’s powerful reaction to the the Saville Inquiry in 2010 illustrates the human suffering and the long wait for justice
Theatre: A deliciously funny tale of culinary passions and female friendship
Clodagh Mooney Duggan and Camille Lucy Ross bring real depth to the two comic characters in Ciara Elizabeth Smyth’s Sauce at the Bewley’s Café Theatre
Theatre: Resilience is the watchword for an innovative festival
The annually-staged First Fortnight, which dwells on mental health issues through the prism of the arts, has Peter Gowen’s impressive one-man show The Chronicles of Oggle as its centrepiece