Sara Keating on theatre: McDonagh’s The Lonesome West is starting to show its age

“God has no jurisdiction” in Leenane, Father Welsh says despairingly in the very first moments of The Lonesome West, the concluding play in Martin McDonagh’s Leenane Trilogy.

Welsh (Art Campion) has just presided over the funeral of Coleman and Valeen’s father, who was accidentally shot in the head by his youngest son. Leenane, Father Welsh has discovered in his short tenure as priest in “the murder capital of Europe”, would drive...