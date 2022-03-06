Sara Keating on theatre: Magically inventive music piece lets children make some noise

At the beginning of Brian Irvine’s new interactive music piece for children, the audience is brought to a hush by the subtlest of gestures. As the performers take to the stage, they encourage us to open our ears and get ready to listen, while the electronic hum of Irvine’s score provides an aural backdrop that we manipulate ourselves by copying the performers, cupping their auricles from either side, moving their hands closer and further away...