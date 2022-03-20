Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Sara Keating on theatre: How Ireland’s National Theatre is embracing the idea of an all-island cultural identity

Over its 118 years, the Abbey Theatre has reflected Irish society through its art and it continues to do so today, with its newly appointed directors embracing an all-Ireland approach

Sara Keating
20th March, 2022
Sara Keating on theatre: How Ireland’s National Theatre is embracing the idea of an all-island cultural identity
The Abbey Theatre: over its 118-year history, a variety of questions about the role of a national theatre have arisen

Having just celebrated St Patrick’s Day, it is worth thinking about what we mean when we talk of a “national culture”. Since the very start of Irish independence, theatre has been at the forefront of interrogating and defining notions of Irishness.

The foundation of the Abbey Theatre in 1904 was a seminal moment. For the next two decades it would stage the cultural revolution that was so critical for mobilising political...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Lonesome West: feels like paint-by-numbers pantomime. Picture: Ste Murray

Sara Keating on theatre: McDonagh’s The Lonesome West is starting to show its age

Theatre Sara Keating
CS Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, a firm favourite with kids for eight decades, is being staged at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next week. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Learning their lions: How a children’s classic confounded Covid to come to Dublin

Theatre Sara Keating
Wires, Strings and Other Things is on tour until February 25 and at the Ark from 8 March 8 to April 3. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Sara Keating on theatre: Magically inventive music piece lets children make some noise

Theatre Sara Keating
Robert Sheehan and Frankie Boyle in Endgame by Samuel Beckett

Sara Keating on theatre: Starry cast of Gate Theatre’s Endgame doesn’t distract from enduring power of Beckett’s classic

Theatre Sara Keating

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1