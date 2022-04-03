Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Sara Keating on theatre: A millennials’ casual romp has plenty of hidden depths

Harry Butler’s Changing the Sheets is a lively and fascinating look at hook-up culture

Sara Keating
3rd April, 2022
Sara Keating on theatre: A millennials’ casual romp has plenty of hidden depths
Harry Butler and Rachel Feeney in Changing the Sheets at Bewley’s Cafe Theatre

Changing the Sheets; By Harry Butler; directed by Anthony Biggs; Bewley’s Cafe Theatre, Dublin; Runs until April 9

Two millennials meet on a dating app. One is looking for bodily release, the other might just want a bit more. This is the premise of Harry Butler’s humorous one-act play, which explores the contradiction of casual sex: is it possible to physically connect...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Abbey Theatre: over its 118-year history, a variety of questions about the role of a national theatre have arisen

Sara Keating on theatre: How Ireland’s National Theatre is embracing the idea of an all-island cultural identity

Theatre Sara Keating
The Lonesome West: feels like paint-by-numbers pantomime. Picture: Ste Murray

Sara Keating on theatre: McDonagh’s The Lonesome West is starting to show its age

Theatre Sara Keating
CS Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, a firm favourite with kids for eight decades, is being staged at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next week. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Learning their lions: How a children’s classic confounded Covid to come to Dublin

Theatre Sara Keating
Wires, Strings and Other Things is on tour until February 25 and at the Ark from 8 March 8 to April 3. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Sara Keating on theatre: Magically inventive music piece lets children make some noise

Theatre Sara Keating

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1